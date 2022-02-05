National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NFG traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 952,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

