National Bank Financial Weighs in on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.96 billion.

