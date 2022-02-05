National Bank Financial Trims Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Target Price to C$2.00

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Shares of TREVF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

