National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,864,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,531 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,667 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

