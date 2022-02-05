National Bank Financial Raises Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$10.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.47.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

