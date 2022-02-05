National Bank Financial Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$13.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

