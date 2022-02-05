MyWish Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, MyWish has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $881,464.52 and $6.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00111199 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

