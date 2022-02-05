Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $591.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce sales of $591.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $379.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

