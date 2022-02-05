Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

MHGVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

