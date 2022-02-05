Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $235.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.