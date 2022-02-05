Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 8,482 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 413.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

VTR opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

