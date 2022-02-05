Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $123.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.