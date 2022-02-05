Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 53.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.06.

TTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

