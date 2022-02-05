Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $96.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

