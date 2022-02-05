Morgan Stanley Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $71.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 271,466 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

