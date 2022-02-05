Morgan Stanley Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $224.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.31.

Shares of CB opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.00. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $209.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

