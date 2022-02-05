Morgan Stanley Increases Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target to GBX 330

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 320 ($4.30) to GBX 330 ($4.44) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.84) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 251.60 ($3.38) on Thursday. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 230.80 ($3.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.39). The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 256.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.17.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

