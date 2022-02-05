Morgan Stanley Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $195.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWK. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.
SWK stock opened at $166.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $164.32 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $752,849,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
