Morgan Stanley Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $195.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWK. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $166.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $164.32 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $752,849,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.