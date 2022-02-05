Morgan Stanley Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $185.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.61. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after purchasing an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.