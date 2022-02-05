Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Lowered to $525.00 at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $400.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.80.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $899,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

