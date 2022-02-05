Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $400.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

