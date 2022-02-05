Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.02 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

