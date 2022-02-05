Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.
Mondelez International has raised its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.02 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.