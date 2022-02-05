ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $105.97 on Thursday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $105.55 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ModivCare by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ModivCare by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 219.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,534,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

