Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Market Cap Achieves $1.97 Million

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $869.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 82.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00025904 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 12,469,872 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

