Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.49.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,367.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

