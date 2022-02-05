Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 9,822,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,833.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

