Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $63.66

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $63.66 or 0.00154913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $273,550.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.27 or 0.07206272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,136.23 or 1.00105256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006449 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 157,277 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

