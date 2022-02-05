Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $171,948.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for $38.68 or 0.00093238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.59 or 0.07237622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.98 or 0.99841189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 205,417 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

