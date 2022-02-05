Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Cap of $8.86 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for $429.11 or 0.01031515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $5,682.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.71 or 0.07208464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.96 or 0.99848974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006484 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 20,651 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.