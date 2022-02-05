Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTRS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of UTRS stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.