Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

MTX stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

