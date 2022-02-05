Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.51. 592,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Mimecast by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

