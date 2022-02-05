Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average is $310.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

