Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

