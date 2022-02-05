MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.
NYSE:MFM opened at $6.42 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
