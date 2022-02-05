MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:MFM opened at $6.42 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $712,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

