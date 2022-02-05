MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,036,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 414,172 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 192,825 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.