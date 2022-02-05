Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 184.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,491.90 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,550.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,516.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

