MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

