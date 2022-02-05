MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $37,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

