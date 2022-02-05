Method Finance (MTHD) Hits One Day Volume of $81.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $224,586.88 and approximately $81.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Method Finance has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00112027 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

