Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $280.00 at KeyCorp

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.30. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.