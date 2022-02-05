Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $225.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.