Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

MLAB stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.61. 23,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.13. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

