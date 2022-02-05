Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH opened at $92.84 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

