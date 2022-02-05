Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $7.12-7.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,711,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,799,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

