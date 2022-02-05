Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 22,449 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 186.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qudian were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qudian by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,196,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,545 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Qudian by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 997,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qudian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,533 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qudian by 1,459.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 601,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of QD stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $242.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

