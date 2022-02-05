Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cango were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $626,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cango by 56.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cango by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cango alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $3.36 on Friday. Cango Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $503.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cango Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.