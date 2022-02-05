Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 45.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,193,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 153,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 864,116 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 95,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 63,090 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

