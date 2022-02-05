Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,987 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,552,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,401,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 712,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

