Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 178 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.19 and its 200-day moving average is $425.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

